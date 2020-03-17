Fox using Roku proceeds to buy Tubi TV - WSJ (updated)

Fox (FOX, FOXA) is taking the money it made from selling its stake in Roku to acquire streaming service Tubi TV, the WSJ reports.

Joe Flint says Fox will pay about $440M in cash, perhaps including another $50M, in deferred compensation.

It's drawing about $350M from selling a now-5% pre-IPO stake in Roku, which will help fund the Tubi deal.

Updated 5:11 p.m.: Fox's release says it will acquire Tubi for $440M in net cash consideration. It plans to run it as an independent service, and look for opportunities to expand it "not through original content" but by leveraging expertise in national and local news and sports.