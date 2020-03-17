Earthstone Energy plans two-thirds cut to 2020 capex

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) says it is cutting its 2020 capital budget to $50M-$60M from $160M-$170M in its previous outlook, due to the dramatic drop in oil prices.

Earthstone plans to run one rig into Q2 and says operated completion activity will be limited to three wells currently in progress.

The company lowers its full-year production guidance to 13,750- 14,750 boe/day from 15.5K-16.5K previously.

Based on the revised operating plan, existing service costs and an assumed $30/bbl WTI oil price, Earthstone expects to generate free cash flow beginning in Q2, which it says would be used to reduce borrowings currently outstanding under its revolving credit facility.