Frontier issues late filing notice, preliminary results

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) has submitted a notification that it will file its 10-K annual report late.

Discussions with noteholders - over deleveraging/restructuring transactions, and a possible Chapter 11 filing - have "involved significant resources" and been a priority for management, it says.

Its preliminary results show total revenues for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, came to $8.11B (down 5.9%), while net loss swelled to $5.91B from a 2018 loss of $750M.

That marks a 2019 EPS of -$56.80, vs. 2018's -$8.37.