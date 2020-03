SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is backing off of part of its planned bailout of WeWork (WE), The Wall Street Journal reports.

It had previously struck a deal to buy $3B of WeWork shares from existing investors (including former We Co. CEO Adam Neumann); now a notice sent to shareholders says SoftBank believes investigations into the company's business give it an out.

The move only concerns the share purchase plan, not the $5B cash SoftBank promised directly (some of which has already been invested).