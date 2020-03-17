U.S. crude supply fell 421K barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 421K barrels of oil for the week ended March 13, breaking a string of seven straight weekly increases.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 7.83M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 3.63M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 66K barrels.

Data from the Energy Information Administration to be released tomorrow are expected to show crude inventories rose 2.5M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

April WTI crude recently traded electronically at $26.83/bbl after settling at $26.95 today on Nymex.

