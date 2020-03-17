Contura Energy expects to report $2.3B in FY 2019 coal revenues

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) files to delay its 10-K filing, but expects to report FY 2019 coal revenues of $2.3B.

Contura says its independent accounting firm has not yet completed its audits of the company's financial statements and internal control over financial reporting.

Contura expects to report full-year coal revenues of $2.3B, rising 12.9% Y/Y, primarily due to higher coal sales volume of 6.1M tons resulting from inclusion of a full year of activity from the properties acquired in the merger with Alpha Natural Resources.

The company also expects to report a full-year net loss of $316.3M, which includes a pre-tax asset impairment charge of $66.3M and a goodwill impairment of $124.4M, compared to net income of $299.2M in the prior-year period.