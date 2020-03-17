Tegna draws another bidder with $20/share offer

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is jumping after it draws a new buyout offer, this time from investment firm Najafi Cos. and faith-based broadcaster Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Najafi and TBN expect to create a new wholly owned entity for its acquisition proposal.

As with Apollo (NYSE:APO) and Byron Allen, the team-up is offering $20/share cash.

Share are up 16.1% after hours on solid volume.

Updated: After-hours quotes are for $17.50/share, now that there are three cash bid proposals. Gray Television withdrew its $20/share bid, which was partly in stock.