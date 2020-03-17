Fed launches primary dealer credit in latest backstop move

In the Fed's latest emergency measure, it's setting up a Primary Dealer Credit Facility.

That will begin March 20 and last at least six months.

It acts as a further backstop to credit markets, allowing primary dealers to support smooth market functioning.

The PDCF will offer overnight and term funding with maturities of up to 90 days; credit may be collateralized by a range of investment-grade debt, including commercial paper and muni bonds, as well as a broad range of equities.

And it will come at the discount rate.