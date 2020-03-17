Exxon loses jurisdiction ruling in Massachusetts climate lawsuit

A U.S. District Judge ruled today that the climate change lawsuit filed against Exxon Moil (NYSE:XOM) by the Massachusetts attorney general should go back to state court.

The judge rejected Exxon's argument that the case should stay in U.S. district court because the claims touch on important federal issues, and said case law backs the Massachusetts AG's argument that it belongs in state court.

The lawsuit is one of many targeting Exxon and other energy firms over their public statements about climate change over the years, though this one stands out by alleging violations of state consumer protection and investor protection laws.