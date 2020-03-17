Whitecap Resources to cut 2020 capex by 43%; chops dividend in half

Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) says it is reducing its 2020 capital program to $200M-$210M from its previous plan of $350M-$370M, a 43% reduction at the midpoint, in response to the sharp decline in commodity prices.

Whitecap now forecasts a ~6% drop in expected production to 67K-68K boe/day from 71K-72K boe/day under prior guidance.

The company will cut its monthly dividend in half to C$0.01425/share from C$0.0285 previously, and says it will use the $70M of cash retained annually to strengthen its financial position.

Whitecap also says it ended 2019 with $580M of liquidity and no near-term debt maturities through 2022.