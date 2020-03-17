Petrobras may adjust five-year business plan - Reuters

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is evaluating a short-term adjustment to its five-year business plan, amid weak oil prices and the global coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports.

The Brazilian company's current business plan calls for $20B-$30B of divestments during 2020-24, mostly during this year and next.

Separately, the collapse in oil prices could chop $300M-$600M off 2020 exploration budgets in Brazil, Wood Mackenzie says.

Before oil prices plunged, the consultancy had forecast ~$3B would be invested in exploration in Brazil, led by state-run Petrobras, which said it planned to invest an average of $2.3B per year on exploration during 2020-24.

Wood Mackenzie also notes Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are still awaiting exploration licenses, which could make their plans in Brazil easier to delay, while Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) likely will continue developing its Carcara offshore block, which the company has declared commercially viable.