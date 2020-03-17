EP Energy's Apollo-backed financing collapses - WSJ

Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) and other firms are backing off a commitment to finance EP Energy's (OTCPK:EPEG) exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy because of the recent turmoil in energy markets, WSJ reports.

The investors, which own large chunks of EP Energy debt, reneged on a $475M commitment to purchase its equity under a court-approved Chapter 11 strategy, according to the report.

Without the financing commitment, EP Energy lacks a clear path out of bankruptcy at a time when billions of dollars in capital have retreated from energy assets.