Treasury Sec Mnuchin warned Senate of 20% jobless rate without stimulus - report

In a meeting with Senate Republican leaders, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin warned that the virus could lead to a 20% unemployment rate if they took no action on the stimulus packages before them, according to Bloomberg, citing sources.

The warning came after Mnuchin spent a large part of the day discussing the stimulus measures for the economy, which could include means-tested checks sent to individual Americans.

The packages, which may also include assistance for businesses including the airline industry, could amount to ~$1.2 trillion.