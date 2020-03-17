Tesla plant not considered an essential Bay Area business

Authorities in Alameda County say that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is not an essential business as defined in the country's health order. The Fremont factory can only maintain basic operations per a tweet from the sheriff's office.

Tesla's North American human resources chief stated earlier that the plant was exempt from San Francisco Bay Area orders for workers to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The implications could be significant if the Bay Area shelter in place order stands for an extended period of time.