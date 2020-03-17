Cimarex cuts capex amid fall in oil prices

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) cuts its FY20 capex guidance by 40-50% from its prior guidance of $1.25B - $1.35B due to the recent drop in oil prices.

Cimarex Chairman, President and CEO, Tom Jorden, said, "Our top priority is to preserve our balance sheet strength. Our revised outlook assumes $30 per barrel WTI price for the remainder of 2020. Under this scenario, Cimarex will not incur additional debt in 2020 and will generate sufficient free cash flow to preserve payment of our dividend to our shareholders." He went on to say, "This capital level holds annual oil production flat with 2019 levels and the investments we are making significantly exceed our hurdle rate of return, a testament to the quality of our assets."

Source: Press Release