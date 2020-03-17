Futures headed lower again

It was hard to put a finger on it, but today's 6% rally in the S&P 500 didn't feel quite right. Ryan Detrick is worried too, noting only 398 SPX stocks actually gained on the session. The last time that happened? Never (on data going back to 1998).

Detrick also points out that utilities rose a full 12% - their best day since 2008. Defensive stock outperformance typically isn't a hallmark of a sustained bull move.

In the meantime, it appears Orange County, CA has gone into lockdown. From the order: "All public and private gatherings of any number of people, including at places of work, occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited."