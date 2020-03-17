Boeing seeking $60B in aid for reeling U.S. aerospace industry

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is calling for a $60B lifeline for the U.S. aerospace industry, which faces enormous losses from the coronavirus crisis.

Boeing says it "supports a minimum of $60B in access to public and private liquidity, including loan guarantees, for the aerospace manufacturing industry."

"Funds would support the health of the broader aviation industry, because much of any liquidity support to Boeing will be used for payments to suppliers to maintain the health of the supply chain," the company says.

The company reportedly has told U.S. lawmakers it needs significant government support to meet liquidity needs which it cannot raise in current market conditions, and that the entire U.S. aviation manufacturing sector could collapse.

Pres. Trump earlier today signaled his support for Boeing, saying at a press conference: "We have to protect Boeing."