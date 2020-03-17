HSBC names Quinn as permanent CEO

HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) says Noel Quinn will become the bank's CEO on a permanent basis, seven months after he assumed the job in an interim role.

Quinn has spent 30 years at HSBC, and he will need all his experience in taking on one of the biggest jobs in banking at a time of extreme turbulence.

European banks have been hit hard by the fallout from the coronavirus, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index falling 40% YTD; HSBC is the second best performer on the index this year with a 16% decline.