America's automakers keep plants running

Following hours of talks that extended well into the night, GM (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) negotiated "extensive plans" with the United Auto Workers union to prevent America's auto industry from coming to a standstill.

"They will be working on shift rotation to minimize risk," according to a statement. The 'Big Three' "agreed to review and implement the rotating partial shutdown of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of facility and equipment between shifts, extended periods between shifts, and extensive plans to avoid member contact."