China moves to expel American journalists

Echoing the NBA-China controversy that blew up last October, Beijing said it would expel American journalists working in the country for The New York Times (NYSE:NYT), The Wall Street Journal (NASDAQ:NWS) and The Washington Post.

It continues a tit-for-tat fight that began in February after the Journal ran an opinion article entitled, China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia.

In response, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed a cap on the number of employees permitted to work for Chinese government-controlled media organizations in the U.S. (down to 100, from 160).