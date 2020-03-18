Airlines feel pressure as U.S. ups Airbus tariffs

The Trump administration will press on with plans today to raise tariffs on European aircraft to 15%, up from the current 10%, in a sign that EU-U.S. talks on a trade deal have stalled.

U.S. airlines, already struggling under coronavirus travel bans, had asked Washington to scrap the duties on Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (they have paid more than $50M in additional tariffs since the initial 10% duty went into effect on October 18).

The EU is prepared to impose tariffs on U.S. goods once the WTO rules on a parallel case challenging U.S. government aid to Boeing (NYSE:BA) later this spring.

Related: AAL, UAL, DAL, JBLU