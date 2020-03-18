Coronavirus updates - 'wristbands on arriving passengers'

Hong Kong is putting electronic wristbands on arriving passengers in an attempt to enforce a two-week quarantine and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Olympics "would not make sense" if countries can't send athletes, according to Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso.

Prices of two World Bank-issued "pandemic bonds" have plunged as fears rise amid the coronavirus outbreak. Investors are facing big losses of up to 80%.

S&P says a recession in Asia-Pacific region is now guaranteed. The Philippines will resume stock trading on Thursday.

United is reducing its April schedule by 60%, including a 42% reduction across North America and an 85% decrease in international flights.

The FAA has temporarily closed Chicago's Midway air traffic control tower.

New Yorkers should be prepared for a "shelter-in-place order," according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The virus has spread to all 50 states as the U.S. death toll crosses 100.

Infections have surpassed 195,000 globally and more than 7,800 have died (Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong have witnessed a fresh wave of the disease).