Harnessing location data to combat coronavirus

The U.S. government is in active talks with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and a wide array of tech companies and health experts about how they can use location data gleaned from Americans' phones to combat the novel coronavirus.

The data could help officials predict the next hotspot or decide where to allocate overstretched health resources, The Washington Post reports.

Privacy concerns? Recent news about Israel's plans to use location data to help track COVID-19 already sparked intense discussions about legal and ethical implications.

