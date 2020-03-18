Sodexo suspends guidance

Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXAY) expects 1H2020 to be in line with internal forecasts and aligned with the FY2020 annual guidance.

The first half figures include a mild shortfall in revenues in China and Italy due to COVID-19.

Based on the last few weeks’ observations in China, Italy, France and the USA, the company sees for each €100M of revenue decline the impact on underlying operating profit around -30% depending on the country and the segment.

The company suspends guidance confirmed in January until the situation stabilizes.