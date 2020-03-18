King Dollar spells trouble for emerging markets

The surging greenback is an added stress for businesses and governments as they brace for soaring costs on their dollar debt, with emerging markets especially vulnerable.

If EM central banks slash interest rates to support growth, they risk destabilizing their currencies as well if they cut too much.

"The demand for the dollar has outweighed any hit to the U.S. currency from sharply lower Fed rates," said Mitul Kotecha, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities. "EM assets will continue to struggle as investors steer clear of relatively risky assets and maintain a bias for safe havens."

ETFs: EEM, VWO, IEMG, EDC, SCHE, EDZ, UUP, UDN, USDU