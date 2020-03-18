All Nevada casinos to go dark for 30 days

The governor of Nevada officially ordered all casinos in the state to shut down for 30 days beginning at noon today.
The state's latest coronavirus containment effort will apply to all bars, gyms, malls and restaurants that do not provide takeout and delivery services.
Many casino operators are planning around closings that could potentially last even longer, as well as the impact on tourism for the summer and into the fall.
Nevada operators: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) -10.00% premarket, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) -6.49% premarket, Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) -8.99% premarket, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) -11.40% premarket, Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) -2.18% premarket, Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR).