U.S. hospitals running out of masks, key equipment

The WSJ reports that hospitals across the U.S. are running out of masks, gowns and other protective equipment needed by staff amid COVID-19.

Yesterday, the Pentagon stepped up with an offer to supply up to 5M respirator masks. One hospital system is burning through 14K respirators each week, according to a representative of healthcare contract negotiator Premier.

Front-line healthcare providers are having to reuse (otherwise) disposable gear in light of shortages. Administrators at Providence health system headquarters in Renton, WA, are in conference rooms assembling makeshift face shields from vinyl, elastic and two-sided tape as supplies dry up.

Testing delays are also stoking demand because hospitals have to hold patients until they receive the results.

HHS is trying to help by deploying its reserves of protective gear when companies and states cannot meet demand, but has cautioned that its stockpile will be insufficient.

