Activist to ZAGG: sell the company

In a letter to ZAGG's (NASDAQ:ZAGG) management, activist shareholder James C. Roumell says it was a big mistake to abandon the sale process:

"Roumell Asset Management, LLC owns roughly 4.5% of outstanding ZAGG shares. Our investment thesis rested upon a recognition of the company’s market leadership in glass screen protectors, the diversity of its revenue streams as a result of acquisitions, strong sales trends in its HALO and Gear4 product segments, and deep relationships with its retail and carrier customers. Our view had been informed by conducting thorough channel checks with customers, retailers and other stakeholders. For example, we were unable to find one unhappy ZAGG franchisee, and each one we spoke to had a positive long-term outlook for the business. Best Buy store managers that we visited firmly believe that InvisibleShield would remain their top selling screen protector and that attachment rates were likely to climb from current levels.

"As disclosed in a March 11, 2020 press release, ZAGG’s Board of Directors suspended its review of a potential sale of the company. Despite taking over six months to conduct this process, Management and the Board were unable to obtain a definitive offer at a price considered acceptable. The Board concluded that the best interests of all stockholders would be served by continuing to focus on the execution of their strategic plan, including opportunities to drive growth and enhance value as an independent public company.

"We strongly disagree with the Board’s decision that the best interests of all stockholders are served by continuing as an independent public company. In fact, the public market is significantly undervaluing ZAGG, and it is likely to persist given Management’s lack of credibility after repeatedly failing to execute on its financial objectives in spite of its market-leading product portfolio. Management’s missteps will keep the company in the public market valuation penalty box for the foreseeable future. Shareholders deserve better.

"We believe that a deal is still achievable. Free cash flow for 2020 should be $30 million. This results in a projected free cash flow yield of approximately 17% based on today’s enterprise value, and over 40% based on market capitalization. A transaction would likely be partially financed with debt, materially enhancing the return to a financial buyer. Even if 2020 guidance were reduced due to coronavirus delays, such reduction would likely only result in revenues and cash flows being pushed out, not permanently eliminated.

"We strongly urge the Board re-open the process for selling the company. Any and all previous parties that participated in the process should be immediately released from any standstill or confidentiality agreements. At this point, those agreements serve no purpose in creating shareholder value, and likely contribute to undermining value from being realized. Previous parties should be re-engaged and any newly interested parties be allowed to participate. The new process should be much quicker and more efficient than the previous one. We believe our view is widely shared among the company’s shareholders.

"To be clear, ZAGG owns terrific brands with a diversified portfolio of products in an industry with long-term secular tailwinds. ZAGG is a premier franchise known worldwide for its quality products and we have no doubt that the true value of ZAGG is well in excess of the current stock price. Moreover, the company’s first-to-market anti-microbial screen protector, while not protecting users from viruses like COVID-19, will likely generate strong consumer interest in a post-coronavirus world where consumers look to protect themselves against possible viral and bacterial infections.

"However, we believe the public market will not provide a valuation that approximates its take-out value anytime soon. Consequently, shareholders should be afforded the opportunity to realize the fullest possible valuation, which would be provided by a sale of the company. We understand from sources we believe to be reliable that the company received offers vastly in excess of its current stock price.

"In the meantime, the executive team should immediately reduce its compensation by no less than one-third and all Board fees should be paid in stock in order to align their financial interests with shareholders."