Apple's biggest bull trims target

Wedbush cuts its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from the Street-high $400 to $335, citing "dark days ahead" due to the coronavirus impact.

The firm expects that the 5G iPhones won't release this fall due to the "global lockdown-like conditions," the supply chain still working to normalize in Asia, and the lack of a clear timetable "on when normalcy will eventually return."

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.