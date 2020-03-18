Credit Suisse sees Hershey riding out tough time

Credit Suisse lifts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to an Outperform rating from Neutral on its view that business is resilient during all types of social and economic backdrops.

"Management agrees with our view that demand for Hershey products during Easter will remain high during the COVID-19 crisis. We also expect the increase in impulse purchase occasions at grocery stores to offset declines in alternative channels. For context, Hershey’s organic sales grew 4.7% per year during the last recessionary period of 2008- 2010," writes analyst Robert Moskow.

"Hershey’s investments have strengthened its competitive advantages. Hershey has made investments in capacity, media development, late-stage customization and ERP systems to improve its flexibility and visibility... It has developed stronger e-commerce and category management capabilities than its confectionery peers," he adds.

Hershey is also seen maintaining pricing power and possessing a strong balance sheet.

CS assigns a price target of $160 vs. the average sell-side PT of $149.11.