Leadership changes at Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) announces changes to the Executive Leadership Team, effective immediately. Other management changes will take effect April 1.

Christopher K. Mirabelli, Ph.D., will be stepping down as President and CEO.

Douglas E. Onsi, CFO, is named as President and CEO, while maintaining his current role.

John Littlechild will be stepping down from the Board of Directors.

Cynthia Sirard, M.D., Vice President, Clinical R&D since 2012, has been promoted to Chief Medical Officer. Prior to joining Leap, she served in clinical development and team leadership roles with Sanofi, Genzyme, and Parexel International.

Mark O'Mahony, Vice President of Manufacturing since 2011, is promoted to Chief Manufacturing Officer. Prior to joining Leap, Mr. O'Mahony served as Vice President of Process Development, Manufacturing, and Quality Control at Tolerx.