Main Street Capital implements contingency plans due to coronavirus

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) says it's executing its contingency plans in an effort to respond to the significant challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Specifically, it implemented remote work arrangements for its employees on Friday, March 13.

"Our employees are currently maintaining the normal functions necessary to meet our ongoing operational requirements and to fulfill the responsibilities and obligations to our stakeholders," the company said in a statement.

Main Street said it's "pleased with the diligence of and proactive actions taken by our portfolio company management teams and we remain confident in the ability of these teams and their employees to respond to the challenges associated with these circumstances."

The company believes that its permanent equity capital as a publicly traded company provides significant flexibility.

It also sees its conservative leverage approach and diversity of debt capital sources as advantages during challenging times.

Main Street says its capital structure includes minimal amounts of near-term maturities, with only $77M, or ~5%, of its total debt capacity of over $1.5B maturing before the end of 2021.