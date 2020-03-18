Oil freefall accelerates; WTI sinks to 17-year low

U.S. crude oil futures (NYSEARCA:USO) plunge to their lowest since May 2003 as travel and social lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic slam demand.

April WTI -5.8% at $25.83/bbl, while May Brent -3.5% to $27.73, its lowest since early 2016.

The Energy SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) is down 5.75% premarket. Exxon (NYSE:XOM) -4.5% , Chevron (NYSE:CVX) -5% , BP (NYSE:BP) -5.2% , ConocoPhillips -5.5% .

"The oil demand collapse from the spreading coronavirus looks increasingly sharp," says Goldman Sachs, which also forecasts Brent crude falling to as low as $20/bbl in Q2, a level not seen since early 2002.

Goldman also expects a demand contraction of 8M bbl/day by late March and an annual decline this year of 1.1M bbl/day, which it says would be the most on record.

Rystad Energy projects a Y/Y decrease of 2.8M bbl/day in global oil demand this year - "To put the number into context, last week we projected a decrease of just 600K barrels."

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, XOP, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO