Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) are off another 17% to $102, on top of the 27% plunge already seen this week, after the planemaker called for at least $60B in federal aid to help the aerospace industry.

Vertical Research's Robert Stallard cut his PT on the stock overnight to $154 (from $183), saying it "makes sense" for the planemaker to suspend its dividend.

A bailout by the government is the most likely scenario, which could lead to similar regulatory scrutiny the banks faced after '08.