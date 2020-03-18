IMV up 53% premarket on coronavirus vaccine plan

Thinly traded micro cap IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is up 53% premarket on light volume in response to its announced plan to develop a COVID-19 vaccine based on its lipid-based delivery platform called DPX.

It will collaborate with Joanne Langley, M.D. and Scott Halperin, M.D., of the Canadian Center for Vaccinology (CCfV) at Dalhousie University, the Izaak Walton Killam Health Center and the Nova Scotia Health Authority and the Canadian Immunization Research Network (CIRN); along with Dr. Gary Kobinger, Ph.D., Director of the Research Centre on Infectious Diseases at the University Laval in Quebec City and Global Urgent and Advanced Research and Development (GUARD), the lead investigators for a Phase 1 study.