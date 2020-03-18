Credit Suisse bullish on Walmart amid consumer disruption

Credit Suisse upgrades Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to an Outperform rating from Neutral on its view that consumer behavior changes will favor the retail giant.

"We see this unfortunate period accelerating structural changes in consumer shopping, possibly by 5+ years, as they are introduced to new retailers and new shopping methods incl. online grocery and delivery, and further consolidate purchases at multi-category, multi-channel retailers. This change should be sticky, and favor WMT, as it's invested in its infrastructure, technology and people, to evolve its model," advises Seth Sigman.

CS forecasts Walmart will generate FY21 EPS of $5.20 on stronger comparable sales growth (3.8% from 2.8% prior estimate). The firm assigns a price target of $127 (23X the FY22 EPS estimate).