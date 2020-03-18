General Mills down on mixed Q3 results, updates FY2020 outlook

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) reports organic net sales flat in Q3, reflecting modest decline in organic volume offset by favorable organic net price realization and mix.

North America Retail sales fell 1% to $25B and operating profit -9% to $532M.

Pet sales increased 11% to $384M and operating profit grew 29% to $94M.

Convenience Stores and Foodservice sales dropped 2% to $465M and operating profit slipped 5% to $92M.

Europe & Australia sales contracted 2% to $422M and operating profit down 9% to $22M.

Asia and Latin America sales -5% to $408M and operating profit decreased 58% to $8M.

Adjusted gross margin rate fell 30 bps to 33.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate declined 130 bps to 16.1%.

FY2020 Guidance: Organic net sales: +1% to +2%; Net sales: ~+1%; Adjusted operating margin: +4% to +6% (on a constant currency basis); Adjusted EPS: +6% to +8% (on a constant currency basis), Free cash flow: at least 105% of adjusted after-tax earnings.

Currency translation is expected to have an immaterial impact on FY2020 adjusted operating profit and adjusted diluted EPS.

The impact of the recent COVID-19 virus outbreak on the company’s FY2020 results is still uncertain.

GIS -6.82% premarket.

