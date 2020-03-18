Ideaya teams up with Pfizer in cancer study

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will collaborate with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on a clinical trial evaluating the combination of IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor, and the latter's binimetinib, a MEK inhibitor, in patients with GNA11 hotspot-mutated solid tumors, including metastatic uveal melanoma, cutaneous melanoma and colorectal cancer.

The parties will form a joint development committee for the IDEAYA-sponsored study. Pfizer will supply product. The trial should launch mid-year.

IDEAYA is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 study assessing IDE196 alone in the same patient population. 53 patients are currently enrolled, with interim data expected in H2.