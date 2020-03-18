MongoDB targets trimmed after earnings

Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight) lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from $171 to $141 after yesterday's earnings report.

The firm notes that MDB's outlook factored in the potential coronavirus impact, while the long-term thesis appeared intact.

Morgan Stanley says shares will look attractive with any "significant" pullback.

Piper Sandler (Overweight) trims MDB from $158 to $138, praising the "robust" demand fundamentals.

The lower target reflects the coronavirus impact and the potential for lengthening sales cycles for 2020-21.