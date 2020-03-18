Stock details for Arconic's upcoming split

In connection with the separation of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) into two independent, publicly-traded companies, Arconic Rolled Products Corporation (which will be renamed Arconic Corporation in connection with the separation), is expected to commence trading today on a "when issued" basis under the symbol "ARNC WI" on the NYSE.

At the time of separation, Arconic stockholders are expected to receive one share of Arconic Corporation common stock for every four shares of Arconic common stock held as of the record date (March 19). "Regular-way" trading in Arconic Corporation’s common stock is expected to begin on April 1, 2020.