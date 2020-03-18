ServiceNow cut on recession risk

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is downgraded from Buy to Hold at Deutsche Bank with the target cut from $350 to $300.

Analyst Karl Keirstead cites the "early signs of recession risk" along with the macro uncertainty and "market turmoil."

The analyst notes that NOW isn't showing signs of material impact from the coronavirus-related downturn, and the company's focus on efficiency and cost savings could mitigate the potential impact.