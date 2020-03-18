Cash-hungry companies could pull out $700B from banks

If the the five industries most stressed by the coronavirus and oil price slump were to draw as much as 70% from their lines of credit, that could pull a total of ~$700B from the six biggest banks' liquidity pools, or close to 16% of lenders' cash-like holdings at the end of last year, Bloomberg reports.

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve moved to expand support of markets that usually provide faster and cheaper loans to corporations, easing demand on credit lines and relieving the potential strain on the banking industry.

During the 2008 financial crisis, corporate customers of U.S. banks drew down about 30% of their available credit, with some sectors drawing much more.

Before the Fed announced its program to help companies borrow using commercial paper, dozens of companies hit the worst by the virus and oil price war started drawing billions of dollars from their existing credit lines this month, negotiated new loan commitments or sought new loan packages.

The Fed's buying program will ease demand to draw on companies' credit lines, said Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Brian Kleinhanzl.

Not all cash pulled from credit lines necessarily leaves the banking system, as loans are sometimes used to repay other loans. But if the funds from credit lines exit the system, the liquidity would decline, a bank executive told Bloomberg.

But there's no reason to expect an 2008-like exodus of cash from the banking system since the fear this time relates to the economy, not bank stability, the executive said.

