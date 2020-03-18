Tesla -10% as Fremont production in question

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shoot lower as the company appears to be under county order to close its Fremont plant.

Tesla officials indicated that the company was exempt from the Bay area shelter in place order, but late yesterday that contention was contradicted by the Alameda County Sheriff.

The Verge says Tesla hasn't responded to multiple emails, texts, and phone calls about the state of its Fremont factory. Elon Musk's Twitter account is quiet on the topic.

At this point, it's unclear if Tesla is producing cars today in Fremont or not.