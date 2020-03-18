Goldman likes McKesson in premarket analyst action

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) initiated with Buy rating and $8 (74% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) added to Best Ideas List at Wedbush with a $30 (68% upside) price target.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) upgraded to Overweight with a $92 (14% upside) at KeyBanc. Shares down 3% premarket.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) upgraded to Strong Buy with a $20 (157% upside) price target at Barclays.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) upgraded to Sector Perform with a $157 (flat) price target at RBC. Shares down 6% premarket.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) upgraded to Buy with an $80 (7% upside) price target at DZ Bank. Shares down 2% premarket.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) upgraded to Buy with a $12 (35% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares down 4% premarket.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) upgraded to Overweight with a $206 (16% upside) price target at KeyBanc.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) upgraded to Buy with a $174 (25% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) upgraded to Outperform with a $58 (16% upside) price target at RBC. Shares down 4% premarket.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) upgraded to Outperform with a $60 (108% upside) price target at RBC. Shares up 13% premarket.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) downgraded to Market Perform at JMP. Shares down 5% premarket.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) downgraded to Neutral with a $33 (50% downside risk) price target at JPMorgan. Shares up 37% premarket on continued bullish action related to its COVID-19 vaccine pact with Pfizer.