Sotherly suspends dividends, slashes costs

After withdrawing guidance last week, Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) suspends its common stock and preferred dividends and takes other cost-saving measures as it deals with reduced revenue resulting from cancellations, corporate travel restrictions, and government-mandated closures. The company is:

Working with management partners to implement aggressive cost control measures at the property-level, including deferring all non-vital capex at its properties.

Significantly cutting corporate G&A, including immediate reductions in compensation and benefits for all corporate staff; board agrees to waive all director's fees for the quarter.

Suspending regular quarterly cash common stock dividends and deferring payment of previously declared Q1 dividend that was to be paid April 9, 2020.

Deferring payment of its previously announced dividend for its series B, series C and Series D of its cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock that were to be paid April 15, 2020.

