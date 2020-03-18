JetBlue -8% after CEO warns travel demand won't return soon

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes says demand continues to worsen for the airlines and warns that "the writing is on the wall" that travel will not bounce back quickly.

"Even though we entered this from a position of strength with a strong balance sheet and cash in the bank, because of the dramatic fall-off in bookings, we need to reduce our spending immediately so that we can continue to fund JetBlue’s operations," he says.

JetBlue has already announced an initial capacity reduction, pay cuts for officers, voluntary time off programs, re-negotiated business partners agreements and other spending reductions.

Looking ahead, JetBlue says its reducing capacity in the coming months, with a reduction of at least 40% in April and May. Substantial cuts are also anticipated for June and July.

Some JBLU aircraft are likely to be grounded, per Hayes.

The company is also calling on the government for assistance.

JBLU -7.56% premarket to $8.80.

Source: Press Release