Marathon Petroleum names MPLX chief Hennigan as new CEO

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) appoints Michael Hennigan as its new President and CEO, effective immediately, while remaining as President and CEO of MPLX.

Prior to joining MPLX in 2017, Hennigan was president of crude, NGL and refined products at Energy Transfer Partners, and was president and CEO of Sunoco Logistics Partners.

Chairman Gary Heminger announced his retirement as CEO last October; a new non-executive chairman will be announced in conjunction with the company's April 29 annual meeting.

Additionally, Marathon Petroleum's board says the company will maintain its current midstream structure, remaining the general partner of MPLX.