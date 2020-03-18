Cowen sizes up alcohol and tobacco trends amid coronavirus outbreak

Cowen's Vivien Azer says there have not been any major disruptions in the supply chain for alcoholic beverages or cigarettes as distributors have been able to supply the requisite amount of product into their respective channels.

"Consumer demand for alcoholic beverages remains strong, which has been evidenced by high traffic and velocity in the off-premise. With no firm timeline in place on when to expect an end to social distancing measures, consumers have been pantry loading," writes Azer.

She notes cigarette demand could stay stable amid lower gas prices, although that's counterbalanced by hourly wage workers being at risk of being out of work.

Cowen's Outperform alcohol and tobacco picks: Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

Cowen's Market Perform alcohol and tobacco picks: British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), Altria (NYSE:MO).