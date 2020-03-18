Chipotle inks deal with Uber Eats

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) announces a national delivery partnership with Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER).

The partnership allows for customer to indicate they want a "no-contact" delivery, which involve a driver leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange.

Chipotle says deliveries also feature a new, tamper evident packaging seal to help ensure food is untouched during delivery.

Will consumers bite? Analysts think at least some small portion of lost dine-in business in the restaurant industry will be recouped through new delivery/pick-up customers. Meanwhile, scientists have indicated that coronavirus survives longer and easier on metal and hard plastic surfaces than soft surfaces.

CMG -5.61% premarket to $495.00.

Source: Press Release