Apple launches new MacBook Air, iPad Pro

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) updates the MacBook Air notebook with a starting price of $999 or $899 for education. The devices are available to order today.

MacBook specs include storage that starts at 256GB, 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, Magic Keyboard, and 10th-gen Intel Core processors up to 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz (up to 2x faster performance than previous gen).

Mac mini: The new configurations double the storage capacity to start at 256GB ($799) up to 512GB ($1,099).

IPad Pro: The device gains the A12Z Bionic chip, an Ultra Wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner.

Available configurations include 11- and 12.9-inch with storage of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB.

The new iPad Pros are available to order today with prices starting at $799 for the 11-inch WiFi model.

The company is also releasing an accompanying Magic Keyboard accessory, which will launch in May starting at $299 for the 11-inch Pro.